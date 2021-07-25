Tight security expected as Nnamdi Kanu's trial continues Monday

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Tight security is expected on Monday as leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu was re-arraigned on June 29, 2021 at the Federal High Court, Abuja after he was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

The Federal Government had arraigned him on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

Kanu is also being accused of instigating violence, especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court ordered the remand of a fugitive Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and adjourned the case to July 26.

Fillers from Abuja revealed that there will be tight security at the court in Abuja to prevent Kanu’s supporters from carrying out any threat.

Large number of IPOB members are expected to throng the court premises tomorrow in solidarity with their leader, Kanu.