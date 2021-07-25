By Ayinde Olaide

A commercial vehicle reportedly lost control and tumbled into a river by accident in Gadan Tilde, along the Bauchi-Jos river on Friday.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, confirmed the unfortunate event, saying that three corpses had been recovered from the river.

Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday that a search of the river was ongoing to ascertain the number of victims involved in the lone auto crash.

He explained that the fatal accident occurred on Friday morning at around 1:00 am, after the driver of a green-coloured commercial Opel Vectra, with plate number JNN 348 NC, lost control.

Meanwhile, the driver has been identified as Ahmad Ali.

“We have not yet confirmed the total number of people involved. A search is still ongoing in the river and all the deceased have been buried” Abdullahi said.

NAN