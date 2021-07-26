By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mr. Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, appeared in court on Monday.

Akpan was arraigned before a State High Court judge in Uyo. He pleaded guilty to murdering the late Umoren.

He was arraigned alongside his father. Akpan despite pleading guilty to allegation of murder pleaded not guilty to raping the deceased.

Akpan and his father were arrested and paraded months back for the murder of the deceased.

He lured the late Umoren to his house in Nnung Ikono Obio in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa- Ibom State promising to offer her a job.

The suspect after luring the job seeker allegedly raped her, murdered her and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

Umoren was a graduate of philosophy who was hunting for a job on Twitter where she met Akpan who allegedly murdered her while pretending to have a job offer for her.