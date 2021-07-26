The AS Roma Academy, Abuja has appointed former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s coach, John Obuh as Technical Director.

The academy made this known, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, by its Country Manager, Robinson Adakosa.

AS Roma is an Italian professional football club based in Rome.

It was founded in 1927 and had since participated in the top-tier Italian football for all of its existence, except for the 1951–52 Season.

Roma won Serie A titles in 1941–42, 1982–83 and 2000–01 seasons, as well as nine Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

In European competitions, Roma won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1960–61 Season and were runners-up in the 1983–84 European Cup and the 1990–91 UEFA Cup.

Adakosa said the academy was delighted to start a new chapter with Obuh because of his wealth of experience.

“It was easy for us to pick Obuh among numerous candidates for the job because we believe he possessed the quality to drive the vision of our academy.

“The kids and other staff will have a lot to learn from him because we believe that he has seen it all as far as football is concerned, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“We believe that this new step is a bold statement that AS Roma Academy, Abuja, is here to source for young football talents,’’ Adakosa said.

Adakosa said AS Roma Academy, Abuja was currently opened for trials as well as enrollment into the academy.

Obuh, born in Ohafia Local Government area of Abia State, has more than 20 years coaching experience.

He was the coach of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria between 2010 and 2013.

He nurtured the Golden Eaglets to win FIFA Fair Play Award at the 2009 U-17 World Cup, where Nigeria finished 2nd behind Switzerland.

Obuh won 2010 WAFU Club Championship with Sharks F.C. of Port Harcourt.

The former Kwara United FC of Ilorin gaffer, also managed Akwa United FC of Uyo, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna and Enugu Rangers in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), among others’’.

He had stints with Abiola Babes, Julius Berger, Enugu Rangers, Enyimba International FC of Aba, Udoji United, among others, as a player.