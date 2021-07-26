Pastor Tunde Bakare appeared to have fallen out with President Muhammadu Buhari as he told his congregation that he would no longer visit him and even dared him to arrest him.

The Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church said this in a sermon on Sunday.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 election.

Although he did not mention Buhari pointedly, the references were clear as to whom his jibes are meant.

“I dare you to come after me since that is the usual style now. You might have done it to others; you are about to learn a lesson if you touch me.”

“If you know what I have done in secret, bring it to the open. I dare you to come after me if you can. I worked with you; I worked for you; I supported you to get there (where you are). When I talk now, I now have a smelly mouth.

“I’m not interested in meeting you any longer; no more visits. Now, it is war, because Nigeria must be set free.”

In the sermon, Bakare also slammed the Buhari government for clamping down on leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

He urged government to enthrone justice, instead of using intimidation and brutality.

Bakare also told the congregation how he backed the unnamed top official to his current position.

“Have you forgotten that you vowed never to contest again. I said ‘not so’. I showed you how you can win the next election and you agreed to run and you won. I was not considering myself but concerned about how Nigeria can become great.

“Winning an election is a different thing; doing the right thing is another. No one must behave as if Nigeria is a personal property. Nigeria must be set free and any obstruction along the way must be removed; it must get out of the way.”

He told Nigerians to be prepared for baton of change, recalling how he pronounced the late Gen Sani Abacha’s days numbered during his fist rule.