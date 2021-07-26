Barcelona have announced an end the outstanding legal battle with former player Neymar in the wake of his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Both parties dropped their claim against each other.

Neymar quit Camp Nou when PSG triggered a €222m release clause to make him the most expensive player of all time.

Public spat that followed the move left a sour taste in the mouth of both parties and eventually sparked several legal challenges and counterclaims.

Neymar sued the club over an unpaid loyalty bonus he believed he was entitled to relating to a new contract he signed in 2016.

Barcelona in turn sued the player, claiming a breach of contract.

A court eventually ruled in favour of the club in June 2020, dismissing Neymar’s claim and ordering the Brazilian to pay his former employers a sum of €6.7m

A separate legal case had been launched by Neymar in February 2020 relating to ‘contingency payments’ he was personally liable for to help secure his 2013 transfer from Santos.

Towards the end of 2020, Barcelona launched a new case against Neymar, believing they had overpaid the player by more than €10m after looking back at their 2015 financial records.

In total, three labour and one civil litigation case between the parties remained outstanding until now, all of which have been dropped following an out-of-court agreement.

Barca in a statement on Monday described the situation as ‘amicable’.