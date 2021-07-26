Beninese Police chase out Igboho's supporters from court premises

Beninese Police have reportedly chased out supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho from the Cour De’appal De Cotonou where he is being tried.

The policemen reportedly stormed the court’s premises in several vehicles to disperse the supporters who are at the premises to garner support for Igboho.

His supporters and journalists were shut out of the trial, as he was being tried behind ‘closed door’ on Monday.

Igboho was arrested on July 20, 2021 along with his wife Ropo while trying to board a plane from Cotonou, Benin Republic to Germany.

He was arrested by Interpol and was brought in court last Monday, with the case adjourned to Thursday last week.

It was later adjourned till today.

The Nigerian government is trying to get him extradited to Nigeria to face trial like Nnamdi Kanu.

Several Yoruba leaders are battling to prevent his extradition to Nigeria as they felt he would not get justice.