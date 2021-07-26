By Abankula

The DSS failed today to produce in court Nnamdi Kanu leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, leading to the prompt adjournment of the case.

Justice Binta Nyako said nothing could be done in the case in the absence of the defendant and adjourned the case till 21 October.

Nyako also ordered the DSS to allow Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor to have access to him.

Prosecuting lawyer,Mohammed Abubakar, said Kanu was not in court owing to logistic reasons.

But Ejiofor complained that he has not been able to see his client for the past eight days.

He said he was informed yesterday that Kanu was moved from where he was being kept.

Justice Nyako said the case could be heard before then if the prosecution was able to obtain a fiat from the court’s Chief Judge to allow proceedings during the vacation of the court.