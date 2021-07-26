By Nimot Sulaiman

Peace Ogor a.k.a Peace has emerged the first head of house in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Your Eyes reality show.

She emerged winner after a task given to them to do by Ebuka.

She was so elated as Ebuka announced her as the first head of house on Monday evening.

When asked to choose who to share the head of house room with, she chose Yousef.

The 26 years old was born in Port Harcourt and she is still single.

She is a budding entrepreneur who has a fashion line already.