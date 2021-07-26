Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been arrested in Abuja.

According to SaharaReporters, Sowore was arrested by security operatives for attending the court cases of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and #BuhariMustGo protesters at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The online paper also said eyewitnesses claimed the security operatives manhandled Sowore before carting him away.