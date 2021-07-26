Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been arrested in Abuja.
According to SaharaReporters, Sowore was arrested by security operatives for attending the court cases of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and #BuhariMustGo protesters at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The online paper also said eyewitnesses claimed the security operatives manhandled Sowore before carting him away.
This man just like to be in news for every wrong reason. What is his problem?
Mentally he is not even sound. He does not talk truth and he goes about claiming to be fighting for truth and peace