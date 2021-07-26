Some traditional monarchs have been sighted at the Cour De’appal De Cotononu to show their support for embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The monarchs were seen alongside Igboho’s wife Ropo.

The supporters of activist have also thronged the court premises as they await the arrival of Igboho.

The supporters, with many speaking Yoruba, said they were in court to show solidarity with the Yoruba nation agitator.

Some were also seen inside the court waiting patiently for the hearing to commence.

As of the time of filing this report, Igboho was yet to arrive at the court.

The hearing is expected to begin around 11:00am.