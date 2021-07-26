Nnamdi Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said the IPOB leader is still being held in Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ejiofor said this on Monday in an update on the legal case of Kanu and as concerns mounted over his whereabouts.

The case could not proceed today, because the DSS failed to produce him.

This led to speculations that the DSS had taken him out of Abuja.

But in a statement on Monday, Ejiofor debunked the speculations.

He said: “Our discrete findings confirmed that Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not taken out of Abuja to an unknown destination.

“Kindly ignore the rumour mongers.”

The court headed by Justice Binta Nyako ordered that the DSS must not only bring Kanu to court on 21 October, but must also allow his lawyers to see him.

Ejiofor has seized on the order of the court, as he said he and Kanu’s family members would soon pay him a visit in the next 48 hours.

“Henceforth, Our Client -Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot only be visited by his lawyers, but relatives and friends, provided it is only two persons in every of such visit, on his visiting Days.

“It is now an Order of the Court. Anybody within the above classification will be profiled by Our Head of Chambers.

“We will activate the judicial process to ensure that the Court is granted a Fiat to hear this Case during the Court’s Annual Vacation that commenced today.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom sooner than may be expected.

`”Victory will be ours at the end. It shall all end in praises.

“Your prayers all through. Thank you all and remain blessed”.