By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United are “very close” to completing a deal for Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane.

According to Sky Sports, Varane has returned to training in Spain while his representatives continue to finalize personal terms with Manchester United.

The report from Sky Sports added that several agreements have been reached on many details on the proposed contract for the defender.

However, a transfer fee for the defender is yet to be reached with Real Madrid but there is an increased confidence a deal can be struck.

Varane is also said to be interested in the move to United.

However, once Varane representatives can agree with the English Club, it is believed United can easily negotiate a fee and add Varane to their squad.

United have been pursuing Varane for a few weeks now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to take advantage of the fact that he has one year left on his contract and has been refusing to sign an extension.

If a deal for Varane is sealed, he would join Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho in sealing moves to Old Trafford.