By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Angry mob has set a suspected motorcycle robber ablaze at Afiesere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The suspected robber allegedly snatched a newly purchased motorcycle from its owner around the Iwhrekpokpor roundabout area of the Ughelli metropolis.

While the suspected robber was running away with the motorcycle, the owner raised the alarm as commercial motorcyclists around gave the suspected thief a hot chase.

Reportedly, When he was caught, a large crowd gathered around him, beat him and later set him ablaze.

Mr. Bright Edafe, spokesperson of the Delta State Police command confirmed the incident on Monday. He noted that the police did not get the details of the event because of how it happened.

He said that the victim whose motorcycle was stolen was yet to show up at the police station as he was reportedly stabbed by the robber.

Bright said the motorcycle is already in police custody as they waited somebody to come and make a report.