N6.7m car scam lands Kaduna man Iliyasu in court

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday arraigned Aliyu Iliyasu before Justice M.T. Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.

The charge reads, “that, you Ilyasu sometime in December, 2019 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court while being entrusted with the sum of N 6,775,000.00 ( Six Million Seven Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand Naira ) only by one Abubakar Sarki for the purchase of a Mercedes Benz GLK SUV dishonestly misappropriate the said amount in violation of the mode in which the trust was to be discharged and you thereby committed a criminal breach of trust contrary to Section 296 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017 and punishable under Section 297 of the same Law”.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. Consequently, prosecuting counsel Jamil Musa, urged the court to fix a date for trial to commence. But defence counse,l Paul Oche, prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Tukur granted bail to the defendant in the sum of One million Naira, with a surety who must be of reputable character and possess evidence of 3 years tax payment.

Trouble started for the defendant when one Abubakar Sarki petitioned the EFCC, alleging that sometimes in December 2019 he paid the sum of N 6,775,000 to the defendant for a car but when the vehicle was delivered, it was not what he paid for.

He rejected the car while the defendant promised to make a full refund. But he only refunded N 2,000,000 and efforts by the complainant to get the balance were futile.