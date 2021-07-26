Offiong Edem knocked out of Olympics tennis singles

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem on Monday knocked out of the women’s singles event of the table tennis competition at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Edem lost 4-1 to Lily Zhang of the U.S at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, in spite of winning the first set 15-13.

After beating Hungary’s Dora Madarasz in her opening round fixture, Edem failed to maintain the momentum as she fell 2-11 and 2-11 in the next two sets under nine minutes.

The 34-year-old Nigerian did fight back, but she could not stem the tide as she lost 8-11 and 6-11 in the fourth and fifth sets respectively