The trial of leader of Indigenous P‎eople of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, resumes on Monday morning at Federal High Court, Abuja amidst tight security.

Aside the security around the court premises, there was heavy police deployment, leading to heavy traffic build up on Ahmadu Bello and Shehu Shagari way, the two roads that lead to the court.

Motorists were restricted to only one lane of both roads on approach to the court premises.

Also, troops from Brigade of Guards dispersed IPOB supporters who came to support the Biafra activist.

It was also learnt that some of them were arrested.

Some of those who managed to enter the court were restricted to the corridor.

Aside his lawyers, it was also learnt that former Anambra State governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife is one of those in the court room in solidarity with Kanu.

The DSS accredited only 10 media outfits, including the News Agency of Nigeria to cover the trial.