By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has joined the list of homeowners in Lagos after showing off her new home.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share photos of her new house located at Lekky County Homes.

“Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven’t been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all,” she wrote.

Idemudia’s house is a four-bedroom terrace mansion located in the highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos.