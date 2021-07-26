Olubadan's delegation, others shut out as Igboho's trial continues 'closed door'

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The trial of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho continued on Monday behind ‘closed door’ with journalists and his supporters shut out.

It was gathered that his supporters thronged the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, where he is being tried, but they were not allowed to gain entrance.

Report said Igboho’s supporters, which included the delegation sent by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Oba Saliu Adetunji were not allowed into the court’s premises.

Igboho was arrested on July 20, 2021 along with his wife Ropo while trying to board a plane from Cotonou, Benin Republic to Germany.

He was arrested by Interpol and was brought in court last Monday, with the case adjourned to Thursday last week.

It was later adjourned till today.

The Nigerian government is trying to get him extradited to Nigeria to face trial like Nnamdi Kanu.

Several Yoruba leaders are battling to prevent his extradition to Nigeria as they felt he would not get justice.

‘