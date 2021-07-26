Tokyo Olympics organisers have reported 16 new COVID-19 cases linked to the Games.

The Organising Committee said in their Monday update that three athletes were among those who tested positive.

Organisers did not state which athletes were affected but said they were not residents of Japan.

The latest numbers bring the total of Olympics-related positive COVID-19 tests since July 1 to 148.

The Tokyo area is under a fourth coronavirus state of emergency for the duration of the Olympics.