By Nimot Sulaiman

Peace Ogor a.k.a Peace has emerged the first head of house in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Your Eyes reality show.

She emerged winner in a game in which the 22 housemates were asked to complete a 35-step task in 70 seconds.

There were different obstacles to the steps.

But first each housemate must roll a dice of six before proceeding.

In navigating the steps, the housemate must move according to the dice rowed.

Peace was the most accomplished of all the 22 mates, scoring 16 points.

Maria came second with 15.

Peace was elated when Ebuka announced her as the first head of house.

When asked to choose who to share the head of house room with, she chose Yousef.

As head of house, Peace will enjoy some privileges.

She will be entitled to unrestricted access to the Biggie lounge, along with Yousef.

She is also immune from being ejected or nominated for ejection.

Her reign will last one week.

The 26 year-old was born in Port Harcourt and she is still single.

She is a budding entrepreneur who has a fashion line already.