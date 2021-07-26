Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday swore-in all the 20 elected local government chairmen and 236 ward councillors in Ogun State.

They were elected on Saturday.

He charged the new chairmen to provide verifiable results to people at the grassroots.

“I encourage self sustenance through innovative and socially fair revenue sources at the now autonomous local government level despite the support that the State Government would continue to provide”, he said.

“I appreciate all Ogun State people for voting massively for progressive governance in Saturday’s clearly free and fair elections, as organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission, OGSIEC, especially amidst COVID-19 restrictions, in line with the resolutions of the Southern Governors’Forum”.

Here are some photographs from the event: