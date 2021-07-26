By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular fashion designer, Tolu Bally famous for styling many Nigerian celebrities has acquired herself a brand new 2020 Range Rover.

The fashion entrepreneur flooded her Instagram page with lovely photos of her newly acquired automobile.

In the caption of her post, Tolu explained that it is the treatment she gave herself after a long productive year. “Decided to pamper myself,” she wrote.

Tolu who was obviously excited about her new ride flooded her page with pictures in which she was spotted posing with the white-colored luxury car.

She also posted a video showing the beautiful interiors of the Range Rover as the car seats and some other parts were still covered in nylon.

Tacha, Nina, Linda Osifo, are some celebrities who have congratulated the fashion guru after acquiring the car.