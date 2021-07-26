Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru Zungeru, has passed away.

He reportedly died in his palace on Sunday night.

However, his death was confirmed by Oyo state government on Monday.

Governor Seyi Makinde, in a statement released, described the death of the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland as a huge and personal loss to him and the people of the state.

He maintained that the late Alhaji Zungeru had been like a father to him since their paths crossed some years ago, noting that the highly revered Sarkin Hausawa will be sorely missed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the late Sarkin was a detribalised Nigerian and an individual who believed in a united country.

He said: “I commiserate with the families of the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru Zungeru over his demise.

“I met Alhaji Zungeru many years back and we struck and maintained a relationship that has remained cordial.

I also interacted with him in the course of my aspiration to govern Oyo State and he was quite supportive.

“He was a detribalised Nigerian who believed and worked for the unity and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria as a leader of his people.

“His death is a huge loss to Oyo State and a personal loss to me, as his wealth of experience and patriotic tendencies were always available to draw on.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God grants his immediate family and indeed all of us in Oyo State the fortitude to bear this loss.”