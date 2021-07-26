The General Manager, Sokoto State Transport Authority (SSTA), Alhaji Yahuza Chika, has confirmed the bandits’ attack on the company’s vehicle.

It was earlier reported that passengers traveling along Gusau-Sokoto road at Dogon Karfe near Talatan Mafara Local Government headquarters in Zamfara State were abducted on Sunday.

However, Chika denied that three of their vehicles were involved.

He told newsmen on Monday that only one vehicle of the company was involved.

The general manager said the driver of the bus and one other passenger were lucky to escape unhurt while the rest of the passengers were whisked into the bush by the bandits.

He denied other comments on the issue on the ground that relevant authorities were duly informed and investigation had commenced.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Arzika, the Chairman, Wurno Local Government Area of the state also confirmed the blocking of Wurno – Goronyo road on the same Sunday by bandits.

Chika-Arzika, however, could not confirm the abduction of passengers but said that two persons were killed during the incident.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, for comment was not fruitful.