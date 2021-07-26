Two delegations from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, have arrived in the Benin Republic to witness the court case involving Sunday Igboho.

The aides of the traditional rulers confirmed this on Monday morning.

“Yes, they have arrived,” Olubadan’s Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko stated.

A member of Ooni’s delegation also said:

“Yes, we are here. We will give him feedback. Our purpose here is to get the true situation of things and report back.”

However, Olubadan had said the delegation was sent to protect the rights of Sunday Igboho.

He said, “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

The first-class monarch also allayed fears of several people, including protesters who besieged his palace.