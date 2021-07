One of the housemates in the BBNaija Season 6, Shine Your Eye, Maria Chike Agueze popularly known as Maria has declared that she would not have love and sex throughout her stay in the house.

Maria, in a video said “I am a very private person, Love and Sex is a NO for me in this house”

Watch video below

Maria is a 29 year-old from Abia. She is a former air hostess. She is widely travelled to many parts of the world, except to the Antarctic.