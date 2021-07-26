Yoruba Nation protest: Lagos police charge Bakare for murder of Jumoke

The Lagos State Police Command has charged Tajudeen Bakare to court for the murder of sachet water hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke killed by a stray bullet during Yoruba Nation protest in Ojota area of Lagos.

It was initially alleged that the police killed Oyeleke during shooting at Ojota during the protest.

But the police denied killing the girl, saying she was killed far away from the scene of the incident.

A statement issued by Maxwell Adeleye, Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide on Monday said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July, 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

“They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, Unlawful Society and Conducts likely to cause breach of Public Peace.

“However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Satchet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advise,” the statement said.