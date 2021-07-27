Four abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have escaped.

Rev. John Hayab, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, confirmed the development in an interview on Monday.

“Yes, another four students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, July 25, and have been reunited with their parents,” Hayab said.

He said that in spite of the latest development, 83 students are still in captivity.

Bandits in the early hour of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped about 120 students.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Public Relations Officer of Kaduna Police Command also confirmed the development.

The bandits freed 28 of the students at the weekend, while a few had also escaped.