By Yunus Yusuf

Arik Air has announced the resumption of flights to Warri from both Lagos and Abuja with effect from August 3, 2021.

Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, the CEO of Arik Air, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, in Lagos.

He said that upon resumption, the airline would operate four flights a week from Abuja and Lagos on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Ilegbodu also announced that Arik also would be moving its Benin and Warri flights from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, otherwise known as the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, effective from Aug. 2, 2021.

Also that all Arik flights to and arriving from both Benin and Warri would henceforth operate from the MMA2 as from the date.

“We are delighted to announce the resumption of services to Warri, to serve our esteemed customers. Our decision to move Benin and Warri flights to MMA2 is also to give customers a seamless check-in experience.”

NAN