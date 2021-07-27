By Ibrahim Bello

Governor Atiku Bagudu has approved the renovation of 36 Primary Healthcare Centres in Kebbi to improve healthcare service.

Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, the state Commissioner for Health disclosed on Tuesday that the renovations are under the auspices of the “Saving One Million Lives Programme” which is aimed at achieving Universal Healthcare coverage for all.

Muhammad told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, that no fewer than 134 PHCs had so far been revitalised to achieve universal healthcare coverage and improve the quality of healthcare services at the grassroots level.

“The renovation of the 36 PHCs is going to improve healthcare services at the grassroots level in order to revitalise all primary healthcare centres in 225 wards in the state.

“So far, in his quest to improve the lives of people, especially at the grassroots level, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has revitalised and improved the quality of service in 134 PHCs.

”There will be an additional 36 PHCs to be renovated and revitalised under the auspices of the ‘Saving One Million Lives’ programme,” he added.

While expressing his optimism that the renovation of the PHCs would bring about quality service, Muhammad said that as part of the renovation, the PHCs would have a functional pharmacy, water system and laboratories, among others.

The commissioner commended the governor for his invaluable support to the ministry in its efforts to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of the state.

NAN