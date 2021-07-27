The Police Command in Imo has confirmed the death of CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in an attack in Oru East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Police Commissioner Abutu Yaro confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Micheal Abattam, on Tuesday.

However, in the statement, the attackers were described as “bandits.”

Yaro said that police operatives repelled the attack and killed six of the bandits, while 11 were arrested.

He said that tactical teams of the command had been mobilized to comb the communities in the area to arrest other bandits who fled into the bush.

“On 26/7/2021 at about 16:20 hours, bandits in a convoy of three vehicles were repelled in Omuma town in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

“According to the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, the bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma town.

“The area commander immediately alerted the tactical teams of the command who swung into action.

“They (teams) ambushed and launched a surprising attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted in the neutralizing of six of the bandits, while 11 of them were arrested.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, paid the supreme price.

“The teams recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits, including two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL517AT and LAGOS JJJ984EL.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and special forces led by ACP Evans Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush,’’ the commissioner said.

He warned bandits to keep off the state or face dire consequences.