The pictures of the two soldiers and Yobe Liaison officer abducted on Saturday have been released by Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists also released the identity cards of the abductees.

According to the ID cards, the persons abducted are Mai Lalle, Mustapha and Lpcl Oyediran Adedotun of the Nigeria Army.

However, the ID card of the fourth abductee was not sighted.

The four victims were abducted on Saturday along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway.

Mai Lalle and Mustapha were traveling to Maiduguri while the two Army personnel were however traveling to Kano on a pass permit.