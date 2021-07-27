By Abankula

Comedian Oluwadolarz, real name Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde has spoken on the autocrash he had at the weekend, in which he miraculously escaped death.

In a video on his Instagram page, Oluwadolarz, a content creator was effusive in his appreciation of God.

The video shows the various angles of the somersaulted white Lexus saloon car.

A song plays in the background that says he survived, not by his power but God’s.

“For ever grateful OH lord 🙏 God is the greatest 🙏 allah ‘akbar,” he wrote.

The lone accident happened on the Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos.

See the Instagram video:

In his earlier comment on the accident on Monday, Oluwadolarz assured his over 3 million Instagram fans that he was OK.

“Hi fam! I’m fine, thank God there was no serious casualties. Thanks for the calls, DMs and texts, really appreciated!”