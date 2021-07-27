By Philip Yatai

The Kaduna State Government said it will ensure that the freed students of the Bethel Baptist High School write the ongoing NECO examination.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, on Tuesday.

Muhammad said that the state government was working with the council toward this and that this was to celebrate the release of the students.

The kidnappers released 28 students on Sunday and released another four on Monday, bringing to 32 of the estimated 121 kidnapped students.

“There are students among them that might have registered for the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate examination.

“The Ministry of Education and NECO Zonal Office, Kaduna, will ensure that they write their examination at the nearest centre to the students,” Muhammed said.

The kidnappers had on July 5 invaded the Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state and abducted the students.

The 28 students were released by the kidnappers on Sunday while a few others had earlier regained their freedom and another four were released on Monday.

The commissioner rejoiced and congratulated the parents, guardians, the management, and staff of the school over the release of the students.

“We want to commend the patience and resilience of parents, guardians, management and staff of Bethel Baptist High School throughout this trying period.

“We also commend all the good people of Kaduna state and security agencies for the significant roles they have been playing to ensure the safe release of these students.

“It is our prayer that the released students put this horrific experience behind as they forge ahead with their lives,’’ the commissioner said.

He assured those whose children were still being held by the kidnappers that the state government would do the needful to ensure their safe release.