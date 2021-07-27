By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti said the state government is committed to contributing its quota to building a nation where unity, peace, and justice will continue to flourish.

Fayemi said this when he received the Prelate of Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Uche, in Ado- Ekiti on Monday.

The governor, who described the task of nation-building as a continuous process, said building virile nationhood could not be achieved by fiat.

According to him, for a perfect union to be achieved, the nation must continue to exist without any sense of discrimination and feeling of oppression among its subjects.

He said that those in position of authority must continue to work assiduously for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“I heard you spoke to the media about some of the challenges we were experiencing in the country and your perspectives on how to overcome those challenges.

“It is heartwarming that these perspectives are not altogether far away from some of the things that we have been preaching because most importantly our country needs prayer and that is what you have been doing relentlessly.

“We must continue to build a nation where justice and peace will reign, but the nation building process is always work in progress.

“Nation-building is not something that can be done by fiat,” Fayemi said.

He said that if the government must work toward a perfect union, it must continue to improve the ownership of the land by all that belong to it without discrimination or feeling of oppression.

“And for us in Ekiti, maybe because we are of one stalk, we don’t even understand the concept of discrimination very well.

“That is why we don’t subscribe to it in any form and we don’t think our country will grow if it discriminates against any of its citizens,” he said.

The governor commended the leadership of the Methodist Church for contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of the country, especially in the areas of health and education.

Fayemi called for more prayers to overcome the challenges of the country and to sustain harmonious and peaceful coexistence among the people.

Earlier, the Methodist Prelate, accompanied by some Archbishops, Bishops and Priests, stressed the need to ensure good leadership and guard against discrimination to avoid agitation for secession.

Uche noted that it would require a commitment of leaders to overcome the numerous challenges confronting the country.