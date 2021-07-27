By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood actress and television host, Linda Osifo is celebrating her birthday today, July 27th.

The ex-beauty queen who was the first runner-up at the Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada 2011 and 2nd runner-up Miss AfriCanada 2011 beauty pageant took to social media that she is 30 today.

To mark the occasion, the media girl took to her Instagram to share some lovely photos of her while thanking God for her new age as she declared she is walking into it with more wisdom, grace and strength.

She wrote: “The Elegant Linda at 30.🎂🤎

“It’s officially a new level for me and I’m elegantly walking into it with more wisdom, more grace & more strength.

“This is my 30. I’m so grateful o. 🥲 God is truly my greatest!! #BeautifulLindaAt30 #LindaOsifo.”

In another post, she wrote that she can’t wait to tell the world more about herself as she is a lady with bold dreams.

She wrote: “Wow. So it’s my 30th birthday today🎂!! Like WOOOOWW.🥲🙏🏾😁 Oh sweet God. 😭

“I can’t wait to tell the world more about who I am. I’m a very simple girl. I’m an elegant woman. I’m a glamours actress. But in all, I’m just Linda Osifo, a lady with massive bold dreams.

“Today, I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty my creator for bringing me this far in my journey of life.

“All I need today is prayers and more prayers because that is what truly works. 🙏🏾💪🏾🤎💨

“For the first time, I’ll be flooding your timeline back to back. Oh yes, I’m 30🤩!! You deserve to see the best of my personalities. 🥳🕺🏾🥰

God is truly my greatest!! #BeautifulLindaAt30 #LindaOsifo”