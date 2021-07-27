Lagos shuts down 18 health facilities

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, says it has shut down 18 health facilities within two months.

Dr. Abiola Idowu, Executive Secretary, HEFAMAA, disclosed this on Tuesday at a sensitization campaign organized by the Agency to educate residents of Badagry division on the roles and responsibilities of the agency.

She reiterated the state government’s zero-tolerance for quackery to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

She stated that the 18 health facilities were shut down in May and June 2021 for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

Idowu, who was represented by a director in the Agency, Dr. Godswill Iboma said the health facilities were sealed for infractions ranging from quackery to lack of qualified medical personnel and non-registration of facilities.

She warned quacks who parade themselves as experts to desist from such practices, adding that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has zero-tolerance for quackery and unethical conducts which she said could impact negatively on the health of the citizens.

Idowu stated that the Agency which was established by the Health Sector Reform Law of 2006 has the mandate to set the required minimum standards for the operations of public and private health facilities in the State “as well as accredit, inspect, monitor and license all health facilities.”

She further explained that the agency would enforce compliance with the provisions of the law as well as ensuring the authenticity of credentials of facilities personnel.

The HEFAMAA boss urged the residents to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of health facilities by reporting people behind such acts to the Agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizens.

She said the campaign also aimed at sensitizing the public on the need to expose quacks in the system even as he noted that the exercise offered an opportunity to inform owners and operators of health facilities on the need to register their facilities with the agency to avoid being sanctioned.

In his response, the Aholu of Ajara Agamathen Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Agano Toniyon I commended the administration of Sanwo-Olu for his efforts in improving the quality of healthcare delivery in the State adding that he and his chiefs will cooperate with the Agency to expose quacks in the division.

The team also visited the Akran of Badagry as well as Ijanikin healthcare centers, motor parks and markets in the division.