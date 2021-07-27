LAGOS TRAFFIC RADIO ANNOUNCES SHUTDOWN OF TRANSMISSION.

The Management of Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1Fm has announced a total shutdown of transmission from Midnight, 00.00 hours of Thursday, 29th July, and 16:00 hours of Friday, 30th July 2021.

In a statement sent to PM News on Tuesday, the Station’s General Manager, Mr. Tayo Akanle said the plan to shut down transmission is to allow its team of Engineers to carry out routine maintenance on its equipment for improved Service delivery.

The statement said that the Management is aware of the Station’s importance to the motoring public in the State and regrets any inconveniences caused by the shutdown.

Mr. Akanle promised that the station will maintain its tempo of disseminating effective travel advisories and traffic updates to listeners across the State in line with the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.