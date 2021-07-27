Agency report

Nigerian pair, Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olofua, on Tuesday, bowed out of the men’s double event of the badminton competition at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Opeyori and Olofua lost 0-2 (8-21 10-21) to the pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov of the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) within 26 minutes of play.

The result meant Team Nigeria finished bottom of their group and failed to advance to the competition’s quarter-finals.

This was after they lost 0-2 to Japan on Saturday and 0-2 to Denmark on Monday.

NAN