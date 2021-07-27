Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho was not arrested for committing any offence, but for breaching Benin Republic rules, says his lead counsel, Ibrahim Salami.

Salami said the judge handling Igboho’s trial said he breached the country’s rule which was why he had been arraigned in court and not that he committed any offence.

The lawyer said when the judge questioned the Yoruba nation agitator, he explained that what was said about him by the Nigerian government were false.

Salami was quoted by The Punch as saying that Igboho explained to the judge that he did not do anything illegal in Nigeria.

He added that Igboho clarified that Nigeria had never charged him to a court or jailed him for any offence, as he was never arrested for any offence or invited to Police Station.

According to him, the Yoruba activist said he never had any criminal record in Nigeria and that the Nigerian government was after him because he was defending the Yoruba race against killer Fulani herdsmen.

Salami also said Igboho told the court he ran away from Nigeria because the government was after his life.

The lawyer added that Igboho told the court that he got to Benin on Monday and attempted to leave Monday night to Germany before he was arrested.