Lightweight Entertainment released on Monday the much awaited 15th Episode of its serial, Selina Tested.

Its trailer was released some days ago, whetting pre-release apetite.

The 15th Episode is titled The Rescue.

The 40 minute film is available on YouTube.

Watch via this link and subscribe to the channel: https://youtu.be/8pO3bjwMd14

Subscription is in four categories: bronze, silver, gold and diamond.

Bronze costs N1,500 a month, Silver N6,000, Gold N10,000 and Diamond N20,000.

Selina Tested is a Nigerian movie series with Port Harcourt pidgin as the language of expression.

The series are making waves on YouTube.

The movie focuses on two childhood friends, Aboy and Chiboy.

There are plenty of violent scenes in this latest episode, produced by Lightweight Entertainment.