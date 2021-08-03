250 intending Lagos pilgrims to Jordan undergo COVID-19 tests

No fewer than 250 first batch of intending Lagos pilgrims to Jordan have undergone PCR COVID-19 tests to ascertain their status before traveling out few days time.

The tests were carried out on the intending pilgrims at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Ikeja on Tuesday.

Executive Secretary, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mrs. Florence Yetunde Gbafe, who spoke at the event said the COVID-19 test was an offshoot of the new normal.

“It is the prerequisite to travel out of the country right now, that you have to get yourself tested for COVID-19 and that is the reason why we are here.

“We have organised a central place for our pilgrims to come and get tested so that they don’t have to trouble themselves going all over the place. This is the first batch of pilgrims going to Jordan and we have about 250 people here to be tested,” she said.

Gbafe stated that Jordan became the next choice of destination after Israel shut its door against visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to Jordan because the gate of Israel is still shut and the next port of call is Jordan, Jordan and Israel are just side by side and it is full of areas that are holy sites, this is the part of where Jesus Christ lived and worked and so many other things in the Bible are also very visible in Jordan as as well,” she added.

The Executive Secretary advised intending pilgrims to be ambassadors of Lagos and Nigeria in Jordan and that they should shun all negative vices that would put the state and Nigeria in disrepute.

A member of the Pilgrims Board, Adefoluso Adekoya, added that the pilgrims were visiting Jordan because of Israel’s shutting its door against visitors, adding that there are many historical sites in the Bible with their roots in Jordan.

“Israel has not allowed pilgrimage, they have their reason, the NCPC thought that from the act setting it up, it is not restricted to Israel alone, but also places where there is biblical injunctions and Jordan has to be part of it, there are things that are historical; that is the journey of the Israelite from Egypt into the promised land,” he stated.

One of the intending pilgrims, Kayode Olabode commended the state government for the initiative to hold the tests in one place and charged all pilgrims to abide by COVID-19 protocols at all time.

“During the holy pilgrimage, you have to dedicate yourself about the wonderful things read in the Bible, you are not going there for merriment but to pray very well and be good ambassador of the state, we don’t have to disgrace ourselves and showcase Nigeria in bad light,” he said.