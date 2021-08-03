BBNaija: Boma saves JayPaul as Yousef, Beatrice, 3 others face eviction

By Abankula

Head of the BBNaija House, Boma used his veto power Monday night to save fellow housemate JayPaul from being on the eviction list.

He then replaced him with Yousef, who had served as deputy head of house to with Peace.

JayPaul, Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Whitemoney were originally on the eviction list made by the two wildcards Maria and Pere, who earned nomination privilege.

The two wildcards made two separate lists after they were called into the Dairy Room to make their four nominations.

Maria picked Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul and Whitemoney.

Pere selected Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Whitemoney.

A reconciliation of the two lists in initially produced Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul, Niyi and Whitemoney for eviction.

Boma then stepped in to save JayPaul and sacrificed Yousef.

With this nomination, the fate of the five housemates will now be determined by viewers votes.

At least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted from the show in the next Sunday live show.

Voting has already begun. It will end on Thursday at 10PM.