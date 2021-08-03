BBNaija: Funke Akindele rallies support to stop WhiteMoney from eviction

Funke Akindele
Published By: Taiwo Okanlawon

3rd August, 2021

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has revealed the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 “Shine Ya Eye” housemate she will be supporting.

The movie star declared support for one of the popular housemates, WhiteMoney following his nomination for possible eviction this week.

With the start of nominations for eviction on Sunday, the movie producer took to her Instagram page on Monday to rally support for the housemate.

He was nominated alongside Beatrice, Yousef, Yerins, and Niyi, and according to the actress, he deserves to stay on the show because he is real.

Akindele on her Instagram urged her 13.6 million followers to support the housemate, whom she described as real man in the house.

“My guy is STAYING!!! Akpa Ego!!! You ain’t going no where!!! Oya where are my #jenifans !! 📣📣📣📣📢📢📢 Let’s VOTE!! To keep @whitemoney__ in the big brother house!!! He’s just too real!!!! Please Swipe to see how you can vote!! THANK YOU!!! E SE O!! DAALU!! NAGODE!!,” the actress wrote in the caption

