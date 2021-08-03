BBNaija: Why I was nominated - Whitemoney

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Whitemoney, One of the most popular housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition, has revealed why fellow housemates Maria and Pere nominated him for possible eviction.

Whitemoney, Niyi Beatrice, and Yerins were nominated during the nomination show on Monday and her up for eviction on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

In his diary session with Biggie, Whitemoney gave proof of why Maria and Pere nominated him. He said, “Obviously it’s both of them. I know Maria and Pere did for obvious reasons.”

He added that during the wildcard nomination session, he knew it was Maria and Pere but decided to only give Pere up.

Whitemoney also said after the nomination process, Maria came to him and was crying. ‘That’s just a sign of guilt but I understand.”

On Pere’s part, Whitemoney said Pere always had an ‘off’ vibe about him, that’s how he knew he was a wildcard and after Pere knew he was aware of who he was, Pere started acting some way towards him.

Therefore, he knew that if any nomination process comes up, Pere was obviously going to mention his name.