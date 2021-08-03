BBNaija's Pere: Why I nominated Niyi, Whitemoney, others

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has disclosed why he nominated Niyi, Whitemoney, Beatrice, and Yerins for eviction.

Pere said he nominated Niyi because the latter is a married man and boring.

Pere who nominated Niyi, Whitemoney, Beatrice, and Yerins during the nomination show on Monday revealed this during the Diary Session with Big Brother on Tuesday.

According to Pere, Niyi was married, and he was not willing to participate in games, hence his decision.

“I nominated Niyi because he’s married. When we’re playing games in the house, he’s not willing to do certain ‘dares’ because he’s married; which kind of really makes him boring.

“For Beatrice, I wasn’t personally getting any vibe from her. Among all the ladies, she’s the person I have the least vibe with.”

Pere also gave his reasons for nominating Yerins and Whitemoney for eviction.

“I nominated Yerins because I felt he wasn’t really social. He always likes keeping to himself. In this environment, I really don’t know what that is about,” Pere said.

“I nominated Whitemoney because I feel there are so many things fake about that guy. He’s trying too hard,” he added.