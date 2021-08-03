Boma takes over from Peace as head of BBNaija house

By Abankula with BBNaija Daily

Boma Akpore a k.a Boma is the new head of the BBNaija House, after winning the game of balls.

He succeeds Peace Ogor, who was not permitted to take part in the game.

Her role was limited to organising it.

According to the rule of the game, each housemate is required to complete the 35-steps game in 60seconds.

At the end of the allotted time, the housemate will be buzzed out and the step he/she was able to reach before exhausting the time will be recorded.

To begin the game, a housemate must row a 6 dice.

Saga was the first housemate to begin today’s game. He only managed to get to step 8 of the 35 steps.

Boma on the other hand got 6 dice on his 2nd attempt and was able to get to step 25 before he was buzzed out.

But the score was enough to seal the victory for the day.

For captaining the house, Boma is immune from eviction nominations.

He is also required to pick a deputy head of house.

How the housemates fared in the Game of Balla

Saga – 8

Angel – 5

Whitemoney – 6

Nini – 6

Sammie – 4

Jackie B – 6

Yerins – 10

Tega – 0

Jaypaul – 1

Niyi – 15

Princess – 0

Pere – 0

Arin – 7

Boma – 26

Cross – 10

Beatrice – 13

Yousef – 6

Maria – 3

Emmanuel – 13

Saskay – 2