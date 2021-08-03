Breaking: Gallant Nigerian wrestler Oborududu settles for Silver

Oborududu

Oborududu loses to Tamyra Mariama Mensah
Published By: Kazeem Ugbodaga

3rd August, 2021

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Gallant Nigerian female wrestler, Blessing Oborududu lost her final match on Tuesday to US’ Stock Mensah Tamyra Marianna to settle for Silver medal.

Oborududu had shocked everyone when she reached the women wrestling final at Tokyo 2020.

All hopes were high that she might win Nigeria’s first gold medal at the event, but she lost 4-1 to Marianna in the 68kg category class.

The Nigerian wrestler was born on March 12, 1989 and she lives in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The 32-year old Nigerian  studied Business Administration at Nigeria Delta University, Nigeria.

Oborodudu began wrestling at St Jude’s Girls Secondary School in Yenagoa, Nigeria.

Her memorable moment was winning gold in the 68kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia.

 

