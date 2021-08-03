Buhari sympathises with Abiodun over father's death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun over the passing of his father.

Buhari in his condolence issued by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, condoled with Governor Abiodun and the Iperu-Remo Family over the passing of their patriarch and renowned educationist, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

The president also condoled with institutions and educationists in the state, who had worked with Dr Abiodun, fondly called “Baba Teacher” over many years, affirming that the principles of living for God, good of others and the country, and sharing knowledge greatly impacted on the entire Western Nigeria and the country.

Buhari also believed Dr Abiodun’s passing, leaving a strong legacy of service to humanity, further stirred the need for reflection and making of right choices for living, particularly in working for the betterment of mankind.

The president urged Gov Abiodun and all family members to take solace in the good works of their father, grandfather and great grandfather while praying for the repose of his soul.